Rising trend of scooty among women

Islamabad : Women of twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad were turning towards scooty as it is affordable and speedy mode of mobility for routine works.

The scooty trend among females was gaining momentum as it is most convenient and cheaper mean of locomotion.

With the women empowerment many females has entered into workforce, for which they needed cheaper and easier way of transportation.

Mobility is a major issue for women empowerment who step out of the homes and scooty is easy and need of the hour.