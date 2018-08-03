Illegal drug centre sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed an illegal drug treatment centre after evacuating 10 inmates, who were kept in a mini domestic jail.

According to a press release issued here, the Ferozewala police have registered an FIR, and arrested two ‘caretakers’ Malik Rafique and Fauzia Naseem, while administrator fled the scene. The unnamed centre was being run under the banner of Roshan Mustaqbil Organisation by a fake doctor Ghulam Kazim.

The district administration, health authorities and police, under the supervision of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), raided a building, where 10 drug addicts were locked in jail-like conditions. The inmates were being subjected to severe torture and kept in sub-human conditions. They were evacuated and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Ferozewala, where they would be screened prior to their handing over to their families.

LGH MS regularised: The Punjab government on Thursday issued notification to regularise the posting of Dr Mahmood Salah-ud-din as Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital in grade-20.

According to a press release, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab congratulated Dr Salah-ud-din on his promotion. Para medical staff association of Lahore General Hospital headed by Rana Pervaiz has also congratulated him. Dr Salah-ud-din said, “Promotion is dream of every employee of the government and I am thankful to Allah on this blessing”. He said that he would try to meet the expectations of his seniors.