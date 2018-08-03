FUUAST non-teaching staff to protest against acting management today

The non-teaching staff at the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) announced a protest demonstration on Friday (today) against the varsity’s acting management.

As per a press statement issued by the FUUAST Non-Teaching Staffers Association, some officeholders went to the vice chancellor’s (VC) office to discuss problems they were facing, but they were not allowed to meet with the VC.

Over such discriminatory behaviour, the association will organise a protest at both the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Abdul Haq campuses, the statement read. It further added that all non-teaching staff members have decided to exercise their legal right and stage a peaceful protest against the acting administration.

Akbar Khan, the president of the association, claimed that the acting vice chancellor Professor Dr Syed Altaf Hussain has only visited the Abdul Haq campus twice in the last six months. “The VC has completely ignored the issues of the non-teaching staffers,” he added.

He also mentioned that FUUAST developed a Departmental Promotion Committee in 2007 for lower cadre staffers but the VC is focused on promoting teaching staff only.

Khan complained that the VC has recently appointed grade 9 drivers and security guards while the currently employed staff working for the past 15 years is still at grades 3 and 4, which is blatant discrimination.