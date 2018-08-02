Pashto singer, artiste shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A Pashto singer and CD films actress Resham alias Reshma Khan, 22, was found murdered at her house at Watar area on Wednesday, official sources said.

One Obaidullah reported to the police that he had been living at the house of his sister Reshma Khan at Hakimabad in Watar area falling in the limits of the Nowshera Kalan Police Station since long.

"My sister Reshma Khan, who was a Pashto singer and CD films actress, had married one Faida Khan a year ago," he said and added that differences had developed between the couple a week back.

He told the police that he was calling her sister repeatedly but her cell phone was switched-off. "I suspected and quickly reached her house where I found my sister in a pool of blood," he narrated and alleged that Faida Khan and his accomplice Dr Humayun, who is the relative of the accused, had killed her sister.

The complainant said that Faida Khan ran a hotel in Dubai and already had three wives apart from his wife. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for autopsy and later handed it over to the relatives for burial. The police registered the case and started conducting raids to arrest the accused. Obaidullah asked Chief Justice of Pakistan and provincial police chief to provide justice to the family.