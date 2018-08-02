Thieves steal Swedish royal crowns, flee in motorboat

STOCKHOLM: Thieves have stolen two crowns and an orb from the Swedish royal family´s collection, making off in a motorboat after the heist. The priceless artefacts were snatched from a cathedral in Strangnas, about an hour west of the capital Stockholm, at lunchtime on Tuesday, police said. The robbers broke into a glass case that held the funeral regalia of King Karl IX and his wife Queen Kristina and swiped the two crowns and an orb from the 17th century. The robbers then made their getaway in a motorboat that was waiting just a couple of hundred meters away on lake Malaren, Sweden´s third biggest lake, police said.