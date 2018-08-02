Economy matters

The new government will face economic crunch which can be resolved through austerity measures. The authorities would have to slash down on non-development expenditure and take effective steps to enhance tax revenue collection. State sovereignty without economic stability is a utopian dream. The enormity of the economic crisis is too complicated to be handled by civil bureaucrats who are as much responsible as politicians for misgoverning. The new government will have to be careful while imposing taxes. This is because indirect taxation will add burden to the poor and result in inflation, making essential commodities out of reach. This will have a negative impact on the promises made by the PTI regarding the eradication of poverty. For too long, the state has subsidised the opulent lifestyle of a few, through the allotment of land for commercial benefit of a few. It is hoped that the PTI will deliver on its promises and make the nation.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore