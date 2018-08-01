Wed August 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Two cops martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cops embraced martyrdom when unidentified gunmen attacked them near Khana Sharif Morr in Purwa tehsil in the district here on Tuesday.

The assailants riding a motorcycle escaped unchallenged after committing the crime.

The two policemen were identified as Ghulam Abbas and Mohammad Bashir.

The funeral prayer for the slain cops offered at the Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan. A large number of policemen and officers attended the funeral. The police registered a case under the terrorism law against the accused.

