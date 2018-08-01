Cops awarded for facilitating elections

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Friday awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes among the officials for performing well in holding peaceful elections on July 25.

A grand lunch was hosted for the officials of the capital city police who performed well during the process and helped arrange peaceful elections despite serious threats.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal, SSP Investigation Nisar Ahmad, SP Headquarters Waseem Khalil, all SPs, DSPs and junior officers attended the grand function held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

“The capital city police continued performing extraordinarily with bravery and commitment and that is why we were successful in arranging foolproof security for the polls. I salute all my jawans who performed duty with commitment round-the-clock to ensure security to candidates, rallies and the general public,” the CCPO told the gathering.

Qazi Jamil said the KP Police had sacrificed the most for the peace of the country during the last many years.

The official added that despite sacrifices and threats, the policemen of the province always performed duty with a commitment to ensure peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The officers and jawans who perform duty with commitment, honesty and bravery are an asset to the force and the country,” said the city police chief.