Nawaz Sharif shifted to Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted back from the cardiac ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to the Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening.

The decision of shifting Nawaz Sharif back to the Adiala Jail was taken after reviewing the medical reports, which declared that his health was improving continuously. Nawaz Sharif was also insisting to be shifted to the Adiala Jail.

Tight security arrangements were made in and around the Adiala Jail during the shifting. The security officials were present on both sides of the Adiala Road to avoid any untoward incident. The former premier is currently serving his prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case by the accountability court.

Earlier in the day, the doctors at the PIMS had declared that Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving. On Monday night, Nawaz’ sugar, blood pressure and ECG were not normal after which all the tests were conducted again on Tuesday. The PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik along with his three-member team conducted the check-up. Sharif was admitted to the PIMS coronary care unit on doctors advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pains. According to Adiala Jail officials, Maryam Nawaz was happy to see her father. They talked for some time and took tea.

Earlier, a source in the hospital said there is no need to send Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment as first he’s fine and second even if his condition worsens, the PIMS has all the facilities and staff to handle it well. The source said the former premier cannot leave the country until the court suspends his sentence and allows him to go abroad.