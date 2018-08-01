Wed August 01, 2018
August 1, 2018

Navigating the world

The PTI is in a strong position to form the government in centre. The biggest challenge that the PTI has to deal with is to take the country out of the economic growth. While Pakistan is an independent state, it is financially dependent on other countries.

The ballooning debt crisis should be dealt with in an effective manner. The high level of imports has put our balance of payment on shaky grounds. The government has to take effective steps to tackle the economic crisis.

Mohammad Ahmed Hasan

Karachi

