CM praises media rolein peaceful polling

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that timely holding of peaceful, transparent and impartial elections in the province was a challenge which has been met with the cooperation of a professional team. He said it is sanguine that national media played a positive role during election process by keeping the people informed about the facts.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of journalists here on Monday. The delegation members called on the CM at his office. According to a handout, during the meeting, the delegation congratulated Dr Hasan Askari for holding free, fair and transparent elections. The caretaker government has rendered the responsibility of holding transparent elections in a proper way and the whole team ensured neutrality of election process, the Lahore Press Club president said.

Performance of Pakistan Army, Rangers, police, administration and other departments remained commendable and law and order was also under control due to effective measures adopted by the government. The caretaker government has proved its neutrality with practical steps, he added.

He said that steps would be taken to release the quarterly installment of annual grant for LPC. The delegation thanked the chief minister for assuring of redressing their grievance. Worship places: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir on Monday said minorities enjoy freedom in Pakistan.

They can offer their religious rituals freely in the country. Worship places of Sikhs and other minorities are safe in Pakistan, the secretary said while talking to a delegation of social activists, human rights organisations and intellectuals at Gurdwara Sahib here. Squatters will not be spared. Renovation of Gurdwaras is being carried out fast. Action was taken against the illegal occupants. Property and land worth millions of rupees were retrieved. The measures were taken after consultation and approval of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the ETPB secretary said. Amir Hussain Hashmi, Deputy Administrator Syeda Sumaira Rizvi, Tehsildar Malik Ayaz Hussain and other officials were present.