Retired SSP who contested polls on PTI ticket wins PA seat

PESHAWAR: A policeman recruited as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the force in 1977 and who retired as senior superintendent of police (SSP) a couple of years ago, has managed to win his seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Shafiullah Khan, who was serving as district police officer in Charsadda when retired from service in the early 2016, was a candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from PK-15, Dir. He secured 21,001 votes against 16,958 of Mahmood Zeb Khan of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Muzaffar Said, a former provincial minister and candidate of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, could get 15,880 votes while Sajjad Ahmad of Awami National Party got 7491 votes in the July 25 polls.

A total of 62,429 votes were polled in the constituency, including over 21,000 votes polled by the women. “I ran an aggressive campaign in the constituency before the polls. The people showed their love and we defeated our rivals,” said Shafiullah.

Shafiullah had started his career in police as ASI and served in several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was in the provincial capital for almost two decades and remained station house officer and sub-divisional officer.

He remained SP Cantt and SP Rural in Peshawar when the provincial capital was in the grip of terrorism. “There are a number of plans I have in mind for the people of Dir who remained neglected for decades. I will do my best for improving irrigation and agriculture in Dir. Besides, we need more educational institutions for girls and boys as well as health units, tube-wells and better roads,” said Shafiullah Khan.

The former SSP said he planned to establish more hydropower units to generate electricity. “I have been trusted by thousands of my well-wishers. I will try my best to come up to their expectations,” said Shafiullah.