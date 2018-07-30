SSC level students from far-flung areas to get free education

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to provide free Matric education to the students of Baluchistan and Federally Administrated Tribal Area (Fata) in semester (Autumn 2018 semester).

According to the University’s Directorate of Admissions, the desiring students can approach the University’s regional offices in their respective area to avail the facility. The new admissions will begin from August 1.

This is first-time in the history of AIOU that free education at the secondary-level has been made available for marginalized or less-developed areas of the country.

The step is a special gesture towards the students of less-developed and far-flung regions. The University has set aside its financial gains in its efforts of providing educational facilities to the students of Baluchistan and FATA.

The University is already providing free education to neglected sections of the society that include disabled persons, prisoners, drop-out girls and transgender group.

Now they are taking care of economically less-privileged areas of the country, by making this basic education free for the students of Baluchistan and FATA.

This is the part of the initiatives, taken during the last about four years to facilitate the people to continue their future study.