Mon July 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

Woman drowns after being thrown into river in Okara

OKARA: A woman drowned after she was thrown in Old Beas River by his husband’s rivals here on Sunday. Riaz of village 32/4L and his wife Kaniza Bibi were going to the dera of Iftikhar Hussain when Zafar Iqbal and his two accomplices intercepted them and allegedly abducted Kaniza. The accused threw Kaniza in the river. The woman panted for sometime but later drowned. The murderer escaped from the scene. A case has been registered with the Shahbhore police station.

