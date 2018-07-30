Nisar ready for by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan will contest for the National Assembly in by-election on the seat to be vacated by his arch rival Chaudhry Sarwar Khan who inflicted defeat upon him in July 25 polls.

Well-placed sources told The News that Nisar’s close associates have impressed upon him to take part in the elections so that they should prove that the results of the last elections don’t reflect the aspiration of the people of the area and that Nisar enjoys the confidence of the people of the area.

The winner candidate who belongs to the PTI intends to vacate the seat where Nisar should not win the elections easily. In the meanwhile, Nisar will retain his provincial assembly seat and take the oath as its member. In all possibilities, he will support Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for the slot of the chief minister provided Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is the candidate, the sources hinted. Nisar could not be contacted for his comments.