‘Trendsetters’ dig within for inspiration

An art exhibition comprising works by seven fresh graduates of the Institute of Art & Design at the University of Sindh in Hyderabad kicked off this past Saturday at Karachi’s Artciti Gallery.

Artists Azadi Abbasi, Faiza Ishaque Mangrio, Haider Abbas, Muhammad Ali Supro, Mohammad Ameen, Muhammad Awais and Mansoor dig within for inspiration. And the result is the brilliant body of work titled ‘Trendsetters-II’.

Azadi Abbasi

“Whenever we think of solitude, an idea of loneliness, sadness and worry surrounds us as if these are somehow interrelated or interlinked,” said Azadi Abbasi. However, to her the case is totally different, as it means nothing that is described earlier as prerequisites of solitude.

“In fact, solitude and loneliness bring real joy and fun in my life, as it is the time for me to rekindle memories of my childhood and immerse myself in the world of games and real joy.”

It gives her the chance to forget about herself, and she thinks of herself as a character of the game. “I find it a really entertaining and creative way to utilise time when I am alone. While playing games I can hardly think of anything that bores or saddens me.”

Faiza Ishaque Mangrio

“People come into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime,” said Faiza Ishaque Mangrio. It is the idea that no matter how good or how painful a role they played, they brought some meaning to our lives, she explained. “This goes hand in hand with the concept of everything happening for a reason. From my childhood I have always taken instructions on what to do and it always created a big question in my mind as to why I have to follow such instructions.”

In short, she feels that there need not be a reason for everything that is happening around us at all times. And in this context she has, through her work, tried to portray her personal feelings and sensations, no matter how painful at times these may be, without the need to conform to any expectations.

Haider Abbas

“Nature is vital for us creatures, as it gives life to a being and makes their survival possible,” said Haider Abbas. “Likewise, for an artist lines play the vital role of nature to create his or her work.”

The focus of his work is lines. He has fused vitality of nature and lines to show the importance of both entities. These prints explore various types of bold and hard lines creating aesthetic visual effects for the observers.

Mansoor

“I remember when I was a child people used to make me feel like I lead an ordinary life and I can’t do anything,” said Mansoor. “Because of my short height I couldn’t fulfil many of my dreams.”

He, therefore, decided to make all his dreams come true through his paintings. He believes he has an extraordinary mind and he is not inferior to anyone. “I have decided now to be what I am. I don’t want to think about what people think about me. I am the one and only who matters the most to me. I am what I am and that is all what is important to me.”

Mohammad Ameen

“As a child I use to hear so many things from so many people telling me different things from different perspectives, which I used to absorb in my own personal understanding of the same,” said Mohammad Ameen.

But now, influenced by his surroundings and forced by the teachings and experiences that he gained in his life, he feels and understands like others, when deep inside he cannot bring himself to accept such forced understandings.

“Because of this attitude people find it hard to accept my perceptions and they do not understand that I am not wired the way everyone else is in terms of perceiving their surroundings.”

Muhammad Ali Supro

Muhammad Ali Supro’s work is based on his thoughts, and he has worked on the topic of ethics. “My dialogue is on myself. I find myself surrounded by crowds where I am the centre of interest.”

He sees himself as the focal point, even though sometimes he may lose himself in the crowd. “My body of work is miniature. In this series I have tried to merge the contemporary approach with the traditional.”

Muhammad Awais

The work by Muhammad Awais is inspired by impressionism and expressionism. His work is based purely on landscapes. “The colours merge with nature and seem to whisper to the viewer. My work is inspired by renowned landscape artists of the past that have left a lasting impact on me.”