Electables played key role in PTI’s vote bank surge

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gained 9.28 million more votes than in the general elections 2013. However, the surge in PTI vote bank is not solely because of the party’s own efforts as the electables have played a key role in adding the party’s overall vote bank who contributed almost 4.28 million votes in 2018’s elections.

The electables have always played a role to decide who will rule the country. Keeping this theory in view, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan awarded party tickets to almost 46 electables from across the country. Out of these 46 heavyweights, 23 candidates (50 per cent of the total) have won their seats and paved the way for Imran Khan-led party to rule the country for the next five years.

During the general elections 2013, the PTI secured 7,563,504 votes and was the third largest party in the National Assembly. However, the vote bank of PTI has increased by 9,287,736 votes in the next five years as it bagged 16,851,240 (16.85 million) in the general elections 2018. Out of this 9.28 million vote increase, the contribution of electables is quite significant. They have contributed 4,283,407 (4.28 million) votes in the overall vote bank of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Hence, the actual increase in vote bank of the PTI after deducting the electables is around 5,004,329 (5 million), analysis of the ECP data of general elections 2018 shows.

In the general elections 2018, Imran Khan heavily relied upon these electables, and they too have not disappointed him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 20 seats from Punjab through them. Imran awarded almost 42 seats in Punjab to these electables who are considered heavyweights and know the science of contesting elections. However, out of these 42, the PTI won 20 (47 per cent) seats through these electables. The electoral analysis show these electables from Punjab not only contributed in terms of National Assembly seats, but they have also added to the vote bank of PTI. According to the ECP data of 2018 general elections’ result, these 42 heavyweights from Punjab added 3,907,178 votes in the overall vote bank of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Though many electables from the PTI have lost the elections, but even then they have contributed some big numbers in terms of votes.

As many as 20 electables who won the general elections 2018 for the PTI from Punjab have added 2,069,455 votes in the overall vote bank of Tehreek-e-Insaf. They include Tahir Sadiq from two NA seats, NA-55 and 56, Malik, Ehsan Ullah Tiwana from NA-94, Dr Afzal Khan Dhandla from NA-98, Nawab Sher Waser from NA-102, Raja Riaz Ahmed from NA-110, Riaz Ahmed Fatiyana from NA-113, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana from NA- 115, Mehboob Sultan from NA-114, Malik Aamir Dogar from NA-155, Tahir Iqbal from NA-164, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani from NA-174, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar from NA-177, Javed Iqbal from NA-179, Amir Talal Khan from NA-186, Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakar from NA-188, Khawaja Sheeraz Mehmood from NA-189, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari from NA-192, Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Laghari from NA-193 and Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareeshak from NA-194.

Similarly, electables who lost in the 2018 elections include Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from NA-72, Tariq Mehmood from NA-80, Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan from NA-83, Nazar Muhammad Gondal from NA-86, Nadeem Afzal Gondal from NA-88, Usama Ahmed Mela from NA-89, Nadia Aziz from NA-90, Chaudhry Aamir Sultan Cheema from NA-91, Sahibzada Mohammad Qasim Sialvi from NA-92, Nisar Ahmad from NA-106, Ch Bilal Ahmad Virk from NA-117, Muhammad Shah Khagga from NA-145, Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor Khan from NA-147, M Raza Hayat Harraj from NA-150, Ahmad Yar Hiraj from NA-151, M Akhtar Khan Kanju from NA-160, Fatima Tahir Cheema from NA-168, Khadeeja Aamir from NA-173, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar from NA-181, Syeda Zahira Basit Bukhari from NA-184, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan from NA-185 and Zulfiqar Khan Khosa from NA-190.