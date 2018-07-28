Women voting Punjab IG appreciates Bhakkar DPO

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has applauded the efforts of Bhakkar District Police Officer Khurram Shakoor and his team for ensuring the participation of women in polling for general elections in far-off Manjhar polling station in the area of Jandawala, Kalorkot tehshil.

According to the details, there had been a clash between two rival groups during the general elections of 1997, in which, women were targeted and since then, women were forbidden to vote by the local tribal elders over there. Consequently, women of that area had not utilised their right to vote in general elections of 2002, 2008 and 2013. However, Bhakkar DPO Khurram Shakoor directed Kalorkot SDPO Muhammad Tahir and Jandawala SHO Inspector Muhammad Shamsheer to engage locals in talks. The team of police managed to convince the locals for women voting after negotiations. As a result, the women of Jandawala Manjhar casted their votes after 21 years without any fear on July 25 general elections in National Assembly constituency 97 and provincial constituency 89 of Jandawala, Kolorkot tehsil, Bhakkar district.

The IG said that honest and dutiful officers were the pride and asset to the department. He said all the officers and officials should continue to serve with great enthusiasm and sense of patriotism. He said that police Darbars were being held in all the districts of the province to appreciate the young personnel of the force, and the cops who performed security and patrolling duty during elections would be given appreciation certificates.