Abid Sher Ali files petition for recounting in NA-108

FAISALABAD: Former minister and PML-N candidate from NA-108 Faisalabad Abid Sher Ali has filed a petition with Additional Sessions Judge/Returning Officer Shakeel Ahmed Sipra requesting for recounting of the votes polled in his favour and his rival PTI candidate Mian Farrukh Habib.

The court has fixed July 28 (today) for hearing of the petition. Ali alleged that his rival Farrukh Habib had connived with the polling staff and altered the results. He further pleaded that his polling agent was pushed out of the polling station, hence he could not witness the votes counting process.

Moreover, Form 45 was not supplied to his polling agent which is tantamount to defying the election rules. It is to be noted that PTI winning candidate Farrukh Habib bagged 112,740 votes while his rival Abid Sher Ali had secured 111,529 votes in the general elections.