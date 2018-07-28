Expensive power

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has increased power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment (FAP). This has already been implemented in the electricity bills for the month of July. In case of domestic consumers, the charges would be Rs0.338 per kWh. It is important to mention here that the consumers are already paying general sales tax (GST), the Neelum-Jhelum surcharge, sales tax on fuel price adjustment and television fee, along with their electricity consumption cost. In addition, the power distribution companies also charge for fuel price adjustment, fuel cost surcharge and tariff rationalisation surcharge.

These taxes and surcharges vary between 25 percent and 57 percent of the cost of electricity consumed at a household. This heavy burden on consumers, especially domestic consumers, is simply unjustified. There is a dire need to withdraw the recent increase in tariff, and to review the overall tax structure on electricity bills on a priority basis. While the incoming government has to face numerous economic and political challenges, providing relief to people should be its top priority. The first step in this direction could be ensuring affordable and efficient electricity to end-users.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad