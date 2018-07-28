No strings attached

Even in the 21st century, people who are working freelance are called unambitious. This is because they don’t have physical office space and fixed working hours. Working freelance is a tough choice because this demands full dedication towards the project and around the clock working as there are no fixed hours for work. This means that a freelancer gives more compassion and devotion.

The question is: why do we only give respect to those who have corporate jobs? In the fast-paced world, why is it that we have to walk down the traditional path of starting our career? When will the world understands that a freelancer deserves equal respect and acceptance from society?

Maria Nissar

Karachi