Fri July 27, 2018
Islamabad

HN
healthday news
July 27, 2018

Sit and stand up straight

Your posture has a direct effect on your long-term health, the US National Library of Medicine says. Good posture means your spine is correctly positioned at three natural curves: your neck, middle back and lower back.

The agency says poor posture can lead to:

* Undue wear on the spine, making it more fragile and prone to injury.

* Neck, shoulder and back pain.

* Decreased joint flexibility and mobility.

* Imbalance and increased risk of falling, problems with digestion.

