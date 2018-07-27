Sit and stand up straight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Your posture has a direct effect on your long-term health, the US National Library of Medicine says. Good posture means your spine is correctly positioned at three natural curves: your neck, middle back and lower back.
The agency says poor posture can lead to:
* Undue wear on the spine, making it more fragile and prone to injury.
* Neck, shoulder and back pain.
* Decreased joint flexibility and mobility.
* Imbalance and increased risk of falling, problems with digestion.
