Those were the days

Pakistan voted on Wednesday (July 25). Excitement was at its peak when the Snapchat generation voted for the first time. There was a large majority of people who have been voting even before the 1992 World Cup win. So much has changed since then. The media is more involved and aggressive. The mild-mannered anchors are gone. The light-hearted comedy skits on PTV during the election transmission were sorely missed by my generation. Everything used to be calm and quiet. Now it is dominated by chaos on media channels.

This organised has disrupted the mindset of the nation. They start predicting results even before the counting process was concluded. In our society, there is no such thing as losing with dignity or winning with grace. Smear campaigns are prevalent everywhere. While the youth is intolerant and incoherent, the older generation has given up. Expats want ‘Naya Pakistan’, but they haven’t even lived in the old Pakistan. But there is one thing which is certain: all of us want a competent governing body for a better Pakistan.

Mehreen Hasan ( Lahore )