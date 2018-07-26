Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

COAS, wife cast vote in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday asked the people of Pakistan to come out and vote undeterred.Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the COAS and his wife cast their votes at Rawalpindi.

“We are target of inimical forces working against Pakistan. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united and steadfast to defeat them, and today through our votes. Please come out and vote undeterred, COAS,” the tweet said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar