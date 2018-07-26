Blockade on my way

When the Chief Justice of Pakistan visited Peshawar last month, he made sure that all illegal road barriers were removed from the city. But it is unfortunate to mention that the road located near RMI and Northwest Hospital in Hayatabad, Peshawar is still blocked and the people responsible for the blockade have placed cement barriers on the road.

When the CJP visited Peshawar, the barriers were removed. But, they were installed again. The higher authorities should take notice of this clear violation of court orders. It is also the job of the local police and traffic police to ensure that no roads are blocked by anyone.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar