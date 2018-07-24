Networking platform to be provided to librarians

KARACHI: Pakistan Library Club (PLC) has a tradition of providing excellent programmes to library professionals in Pakistan along with networking and learning opportunities, says a press release.

Pakistan Library Club (PLC) in collaboration with IFLA (Asia & Oceania), Special Libraries Association (SLA) Asian Chapter and Goethe Institute Pakistan is organising an international conference on “A Journey from UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Proactive Role of Libraries at University of Karachi from 2nd August to 4th August in Karachi.

The objectives of the international conference are to provide a networking platform and bring together library professionals. Besides, the objectives are to promote UN sustainable goals among librarians, make possible the exchange of thoughts, and facilitate and bridge the knowledge gap amongst the library professionals associated with variety of libraries and further develop professional aptitude.

International and national speakers and scholars will present their research papers. About 300 library and information science professionals, faculty, students and dignitaries from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other parts of the country and abroad will participate in the PLC International conference. The distinguished US scholars and researchers from Pakistan and around the world will impart their experiences to the participants.

The conference will provide an excellent platform to highlight the new role of libraries in the current era. The participants will also learn about libraries’ role in national development and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conference will be an excellent opportunity to listen to the inspirational speeches of our international keynote and guest speakers and for networking with them.