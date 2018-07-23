Nawaz shifts to hospital today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology from Adiala Jail today (Monday) after his health deteriorated Saturday evening. He is being shifted to the institute on the advice of doctors. A team of doctors led by Maj Gen (R) Azhar Kayani, carried out medical examination of Nawaz. Gen Kayani said Nawaz was already diabetic and a heart patient. He said the PML-N leader’s health deteriorated due to intense heat. An ECG test was conducted that’s not satisfactory. Kayani said doctors had advised administration of drips to overcome dehydration from exposure to intense heat. The Interior Ministry approved a summary seeking Nawaz Sharif’s shifting to the hospital.