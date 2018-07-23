Dont compare me to Bolt says Jamaica’s latest sprint hope

LONDON: Akeem Bloomfield announced himself as the latest “next big thing” from Jamaica when he broke 20 seconds for the first time to win the London Diamond League 200 metres on Sunday but immediately played down any comparison with Usain Bolt.

The 20-year-old, who won over 400 metres in Rabat two weeks ago, ran a controlled bend out in lane eight before pouring on the power to come home in 19.81 seconds - smashing his previous best of 20.00.Panamas Alonso Edward was second in 20.01 with Ecuadors Alex Quinonez (20.13) edging out home favourites Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Adam Gemili.

“Im very happy with the time because that is phenomenal,” said Bloomfield,” who laughed off the inevitable Bolt comparisons. “I dont think anyone can ever surpass Usain Bolt and I dont think he should be compared with mere mortals like me,” he said. “If I accomplish even half of what he did it would be an amazing achievement. “ There was an impressive 1-2 for the United States in the womens event as Jenna Prandini (22.16) just held off fast-finishing Gabrielle Thomas (22.19) - both lifetime bests. “This crowd is amazing and its a fast track,” said Prandini Ive been working on focusing on my race and my lane.

“Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, normally a 5,000m specialist, became the third-fastest woman ever over the now-rarely run mile as she surged clear to win in four minutes, 14.71 seconds.

Kenyas Emmanuel Korir produced a devastating run to win a rapid 800 metres in 1:42.05, making him the sixth-fastest man ever over two laps.Clayton Murphy of the United States was second in 1:43.12 while Nijel Amos showed the effects of his 1:42.15 winning run in Monaco on Friday as he faded to fourth.

“Im happy because that is a huge performance for me,” said Korir. “My personal best I set last year and I wanted to break that maybe next year but I managed that earlier than planned.Its important to beat those guys because theyre all really strong. “American Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz took the 1500m in 3:35.22 while Jamaicas Ronald Levy won the 110 hurdles in 13.13 ahead of American Devon Allen in 13.30. South African Luvo Manyonga, who won the world title in London two years ago, produced another a superb series of leaps, peaking with 8.58 metres, to win long jump.