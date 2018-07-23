Mon July 23, 2018
World

AFP
July 23, 2018

Man surrenders after woman killed in US hostage drama

LOS ANGELES’ gunman took hostages inside a supermarket in Los Angeles on Saturday after a gun battle with police, leaving a store employee dead before the suspect handcuffed himself and surrendered, police said. The drama began at another location when a man became “involved in a family dispute which resulted in him shooting his grandmother and a female,” Sergeant Barry Montgomery told journalists. “That suspect fled the location in his grandmother’s vehicle, taking that female victim with him,” and eventually entered a Trader Joe’s supermarket in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he said.

