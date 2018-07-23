‘Sub-standard labs leave disastrous impact on health’

Islamabad : Sub-standard and non-accredited labs leave disastrous impact on the human-health and the government must take them into account to get rid of wrong practices.

This was stated at a seminar arranged here on Saturday by the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre) to create awareness about sub-standard practices that harm the society and the country’s socio-economic development.

The seminar, presided over by the Center’s Chairman Engineer Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi was addressed by Group Captain (r) Engineer Najamuddin who had served Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan National Accreditation Council on important positions, handling the affairs relating to laboratory managements and testing.

It was an interactive technical session of continuing professional development, during which the participants spoke about the importance of accredited labs for ensuring safety of human health.

Engineer Najamuddin gave detailed presentation on ‘Laboratory Management of Testing and Calibration Labs’ according to ISO/IEC. He noted that majority of labs in Pakistan do not care for the prescribed standard for carrying out medical tests and they were going on unchecked.

He asserted that the products’ tested labs must meet the requirements of the law and ISO’s standard so that they could give valid and authentic results. He highlighted the basic rules and requirements for conformity assessment and accreditation.

Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq announced that the center would continue to hold professional development programs for the benefit of young engineers.