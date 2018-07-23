Around 15,000 people killed in road accidents every year

Islamabad : Road accidents are claiming unprecedentedly more lives than the terrorist incidents in the country annually touching the figures around 15,000 calling serious attention of the authorities concerned for some practical remedial steps.

Some 1,716 people lose their lives in the hands of terrorists per year in comparison with road accidents Senior Superintendent Police of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Jamil Hashmi told this agency while sharing official data.

Elaborating the report he said terrorism has claimed some 29,179 lives so far in the country since 2001 that includes 22,239 of civilian and 6,940 military personnel causalities.

Regretting plenty of lives in road accidents, he stressed for launching a countrywide awareness campaign on road safety by involving all stakeholders and termed it one and only practical and result-oriented solution to curtail human casualties at such a great scale.

"As Pakistan is investing big to upgrade its road network and CPEC is likely to be a harbinger of developed road infrastructure, there is also a need to boost road safety standards, he urged the authorities concerned.

He said it is state’s responsibility to allocate and provide monetary and technical resources to educate motorists and other road users to ensure maximum safe travel.

He said the involvement of community will help change behaviours on the road in which youth’s inclusion was a must as they are more attracted to road misadventures and reckless driving.

He stressed for parents and teachers interactive role to change this mindset in a greater public interest.

"Ninety per cent of the accidents in Pakistan occur due to drivers'' mistake while for remaining only 5 per cent poor roads and vehicle are responsible," he added.

Highlighting the efforts of NH&MP for reducing the accidents on motorways he said its Mobile Education Units are not only conducting the awareness sessions in educational institutions, industries but also sensitising the road users at different bus terminals and toll Plazas through a multimedia presentation and informative hand-lets.

Responding to a question, he said, there is a need to review the structure of fines which has seen no change since1998. He also recommended western style penalties like the cancellation of license of habitual violators.

He, however, urged the authorities concerned to recruit more personnel and increase the numbers of trauma centres along the motorways for better handling of major accidents on motorways.

He also emphasized on bringing the modern technologies and provision of required equipment in the department for capacity building of officials.

Appreciating the Administrative Retreat Meeting recently arranged by Ministry of communication for the first time in history to analyse department’s performance and overcome the existing shortcoming and weaknesses, he stressed to hold such meetings twice a year.