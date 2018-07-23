Mon July 23, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

Motorway police directed to properly handle commuters

LAHORE: Inspector General Motorway Police Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said Motorway Police have earned a good name among the people by rendering help to distressed and stranded commuters. Addressing a meeting, Amir Zulfiqar directed the police to properly handle commuters as 80 percent of their duty was related to the help of road users and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

ACCUSED HANDED OVER TO POLICE: Locals beat a man who attempted to rape a girl in the Harbanspura area. Later, the locals handed over the man to the police. The arrested man was identified as Ghulam Abbas of Jia Musa Shahdara.

ARRESTED: Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 89 outlaws, including 36 POs and 4 court absconders and rendered help to 2,392 commuters. PHP team reunited six children M Tauqeer, Muniba, Rehan, Adnan Javed, M Adeel, Shoaib with their parents.

