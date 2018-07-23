802 cases registeredover ECP rules violations

LAHORE: Punjab police registered 802 cases for violation of Election Commission of Pakistan code of conduct across the province and arrested 779 activists from June 24 to July 21, 2018.

The police registered 182 cases against PTI, 198 cases against PML-N and 285 cases against Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), 22 cases against PPP and 115 cases against independent candidates for not complying with the code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for general elections 2018. The police arrested 142 workers of PTI, 242 workers of PML-N, 275 workers of MMA, 16 workers of PPP and 103 workers of independent candidates. The police registered 187 cases for display of arms, 66 cases for setting off fireworks, 58 cases for holding corner meetings, 50 for taking out illegal rallies, 144 cases for violating Section 144, 119 cases for misusing loudspeaker, seven cases on charges of attempted murder and 144 cases on various other violations. The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed the RPOs and DPOs to review the polling day security plan and register cases against those found involved in taking the law into their hands.

Renovation: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has directed cleanliness arrangements be improved in Quaid-i-Azam Library and Lahore Zoo. During his visit to the library and zoo, the chief secretary interacted with people and asked them about provision of facilities. Speaking on the occasion, he said Quid-e-Azam Library and Lahore Zoo have historic status. There is a need to highlight their importance, he said and ordered secretary Archives and Libraries to get prepared estimate for repair and renovation of library so the historic building could be rehabilitated. He said orientation sessions should be arranged for students who use this library for preparation of CSS exam. He issued instructions regarding purchase of furniture for newspaper section, installation of new air conditioners and opening of canteen. The chief secretary said besides health and education provision of recreational facilities is also responsibility of the government.