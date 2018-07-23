Rain predicted

LAHORE: Scattered rain, which hit the city, have increased the humidity in evening here Sunday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen today (Monday). They predicted that rain-thundershower is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions).