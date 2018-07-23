Mon July 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

In search of a job

The rise of unemployment has created a lot of problems for students. The 16 years of education in the engineering field is of no value in Pakistan as most of engineers are jobless. The government has not taken this matter seriously.

Government-owned institutions hire foreign engineers for development projects. Engineers are the asset of a country and contribute a lot towards its growth and prosperity. It is the responsibility of the government to give them respect and create job opportunities for them.

Farooque Adil

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar