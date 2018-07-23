In search of a job

The rise of unemployment has created a lot of problems for students. The 16 years of education in the engineering field is of no value in Pakistan as most of engineers are jobless. The government has not taken this matter seriously.

Government-owned institutions hire foreign engineers for development projects. Engineers are the asset of a country and contribute a lot towards its growth and prosperity. It is the responsibility of the government to give them respect and create job opportunities for them.

Farooque Adil

Karachi