Khattak to move court against ECP’s decision

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for National Assembly NA-25 and provincial assembly 61 and 64, Pervez Khattak said Saturday that he would move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about withholding the result of his election.

It may be mentioned that Pervez Khattak reportedly used abusive language against the supporters of Pakistan People’s Party at a public gathering in Nowshera recently.

Swinging into action, the ECP had announced to withhold the election result of Pervez Khattak till the complaint was decided.

He had made these remarks addressing public meetings at Badrashi, Nowshera Cantonment, Shaidu, Nizampur and Akora Khattak by telephone.

PTI’s NA-26 candidate Dr Imran Khattak and provincial assembly constituency PK-63 candidate Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that the ECP could not withhold the election result of a candidate for violation of its code of conduct.

The former chief minister asked the ECP to gather information about the speeches of his rivals. He said that the ECP could not hold back the election result of a candidate for violation of its code of conduct.

Pervez Khattak claimed that his rivals were using such tactics as they were afraid of the rising popularity of the PTI. “Our rivals are destined to face defeat in the polls,” he asserted.

The former chief minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a brave leader, who raised voice against the corrupt and influential family of the country. He said the rival political parties cannot defeat the PTI by forming electoral alliances.

Pervez Khattak said the corrupt ruling elite pocketed the funds meant for the wellbeing of the have-nots. He claimed the previous PTI-led provincial government ended political interference in the departments.

He said his government recruited thousands of teachers and doctors to provide education and health facilities to the people.

In the wake of corruption allegations in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the subsequent probe ordered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PTI leader said thought his government approved the BRT, it was the project of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He maintained that the ADB and its consultants oversaw the project and approved the changes in its design.

Pervez Khattak said the BRP project was scheduled to be completed within six months and the previous provincial government did not extend its deadline. He said his government had purchased 200 buses for the project.

He said he welcomed the investigation and argued that the BRT project was executed with less money compared to the Lahore metro bus service. The former chief minister said that change in the design of the project was made by the engineers and the consultants and the previous PTI government had nothing to do with it.

Pervez Khattak claimed that he neither committed corruption nor permitted others to indulge in corruption practices. He said that those who were raising hue and cry that corruption had been committed in the BRT project were corrupt themselves.

The PTI leader said that the PTI was pursing one-point agenda to overhaul the obsolete system.