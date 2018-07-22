Ephedrine quota case: Hanif Abbasi awarded life sentence

RAWALPINDI: The Special Narcotics Court (SNC), Rawalpindi on Saturday sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi to life imprisonment in the ephedrine quota case, four days ahead of the general elections. Later the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials arrested Hanif Abbasi from the courtroom to send him to Adiala Jail.



Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram while announcing the verdict at 11:05pm ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding Hanif Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of the remaining quantity of the drug. Abbasi, who is contesting the upcoming election from NA-60 Rawalpindi, faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.

The PML-N supporters showed strong resistance when the ANF officials arrested Hanif Abbasi from the courtroom and raised slogans. Strict security arrangements were made around the District Court, Rawalpindi during announcement of the verdict. Judge Muhammad Akram had reserved the judgment in tdhe ephedrine case after Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer completed arguments.

The judge on Friday rejected Hanif Abbasi’s request to extend the trial deadline. The judge decided to strictly follow the orders of the apex court and the high court to conclude the ephedrine case on Saturday. The judge had remarked that he will continue hearing arguments into the night even if it takes that long.

On July 11, the LHC Rawalpindi Bench, deciding on a plea filed by Shahid Orakzai, had ordered that the trial be conducted daily from July 16 onwards and concluded on July 21. The former MNA from Rawalpindi, Abbasi was expected to have a tough electoral contest on July 25 with Sheikh Rasheed -- who is allied with the PML-N's arch-rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.