‘Teefa in Trouble’ breaks record of ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’

KARACHI: Ali Zafar's debut film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ broke all records on the box office on its very first day and that too on a non holiday weekend becoming the highest opening Pakistani film. ‘Teefa in Trouble’raked in Rs23.1 million breaking the record previously held by Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.



‘Teefa in Trouble’, a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, is directed by Ahsan Rahim and it also features Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Seemi Raheal among others. Director Ahsan Rahim must also be lauded for the film’s success. The film which impressed both the viewers and critics described the venture a new dawn for the Pakistani cinema.

The film which marks the debut for both Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in the Pakistani film industry opened for audiences on Friday and can truly stand against any Bollywood movie.

Zafar is already one of the biggest rock stars of the country and his transition into acting has been widely appreciated. Many of the Pakistani actors could not make their mark to become international film stars.

Zafar not only carries the film single handedly but shines through and makes an impressive addition to the local cinema.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, ‘Teefa in Trouble’ revolves around Teefa (Ali) – a goon-slash-enforcer for Butt Sahab (Mehmood Aslam) who hires him to kidnap his friend Bonzo’s (Javed Sheikh) daughter Anya (Maya Ali) for his son.

Teefa travels to Poland where Anya resides kicking off the story of the film. Stunning visuals, beautifully shot by Zain Haleem, Teefa in Trouble sets new standards of film-making in Pakistan. It is an action-comedy film.

‘Teefa in Trouble’ stands out not only because its fight sequences are like no other Pakistani flick, clearly setting new frontiers. With incredible cinematography, it leaves one wondering if it is a domestic production, and the songs are truly marvellous

Targeted at mass audience, it is set to become the first movie from Pakistan to have conquered cinema at a global stage.

Reports of the box office explosion by completely selling out at the opening weekend in Pakistan, the UK, Dubai, and Qatar with expectations of more sold outs across other countries. ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is being heralded as a landmark movie for the revival of cinema in Pakistan. It’s scale, budget, cast, cinematography and direction is unparalleled leaving audiences worldwide spellbound. The film also marks the return of the original ‘hero to the screen in the form of Ali Zafar.

Maya Ali too is a breath of fresh air who has been superbly cast for this role. She can act, dance and definitely look gorgeous with ease. She is the only actress today who has truly proved her mettle and ability to graduate from the TV to the big screen.