AIOU opens new admissions from August 1

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its SSC to PhD-level admissions for Semester Autumn 2018 in various disciplines from 1st August.

According to the Directorate of Admissions, a comprehensive plan is being worked out to facilitate the students in the admission process.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has already directed the Directorate to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at nearest places.

He has also advised all regional directors to set up special students facilitation centre at their offices.

There are comprehensive arrangements to properly address the students suggestions and complaints.

A well-managed information and Complaint Centre is already working at the University main campus for this purpose.