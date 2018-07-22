Woman pursuing husband’s murder case shot dead

LAHORE : A 40-year-old woman was shot dead in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Saturday.

She was identified as Noreen Bibi, widow of Ashraf of Khaliq Nagar, Nishtar Colony. Noreen Bibi was on her way back after visiting Kahna Homicide Unit in connection with investigations into her husband’s murder when she was shot by two bike riders. The injured woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s brother-in-law alleged that Suleman and Irshad were involved in the murder of his sister. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police on Saturday.

Police claimed that the youth, yet be identified, was an addict who might have died of a drug overdose. The body was shifted to morgue.

performance: Punjab Safe Cities Authority reviewed its integrated command, control and communication center's (IC3) performance for the Kasur PSCA Project for the month of June. In a bid to serve e-data requests by Punjab police and other LEAs, Kasur IC3 provided electronic evidence data pertaining to four heinous crime cases and investigations.

Kasur’s Operations Monitoring Center (OMC) secured more than 1,539 observations that warranted interception of more than 372 suspicious persons and screening of 204 vehicles by Muhafiz Force. On violations of traffic laws and wrong parking - 308 tickets were issued in the month of June.