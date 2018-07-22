Countries buying Russian mly gear deserve sanctions waivers: Mattis

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Friday spoke in support of waivers for sanctions being imposed against nations buying military gear from Russia.

The move comes amid concerns that imposing sanctions, particularly in the case of India and other Asian allies, could threaten friendly relationships that the US has been working to bolster in recent years.

India, the world’s top defence importer, has purchased Russian military hardware and expertise for decades, and has been in talks with Moscow to buy S-400 long range surface-to-air missile systems.

Last year, US lawmakers, seeking to punish Russia for its efforts to undermine Western democracy, passed the Counter America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA.

"Russia should suffer consequences for its aggressive, destabilising behavior and its illegal occupation of Ukraine," Mattis said in a statement.

"However, as we impose necessary and well-deserved costs for their malign behaviour, providing the Secretary of State with a CAATSA waiver authority is imperative."

Under CAATSA, any entity doing business with Russia’s state, semi-state and private defense and intelligence sectors could face economic sanctions.