Gold dips

Bengaluru : Gold eased for a sixth straight session, having slipped to a one-year low in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,219.28 an ounce at 0127 GMT.

In the previous session, it fell to its weakest since early July last year at $1,211.08 an ounce.

Bullion was headed for a two percent decline for the week.

U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.4 percent at $1,219.10 an ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.1 percent higher at 95.129.

It had dropped from a one-year high of 95.652 on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the currency´s strength and the Federal Reserve´s interest rate increases.