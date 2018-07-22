tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold eased for a sixth straight session, having slipped to a one-year low in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,219.28 an ounce at 0127 GMT.
In the previous session, it fell to its weakest since early July last year at $1,211.08 an ounce.
Bullion was headed for a two percent decline for the week.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.4 percent at $1,219.10 an ounce.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.1 percent higher at 95.129.
It had dropped from a one-year high of 95.652 on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the currency´s strength and the Federal Reserve´s interest rate increases.
