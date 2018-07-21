ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY: Pakistan to take on India on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on India on October 20 in the 5th edition of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat (Oman).

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has released the trophy draws on Friday according to which Pakistan and India are to clash on October 20 in the round robin league.

Introduced in 2011, the inaugural Asian Champions Trophy was won by India who are also the reigning champions of the tournament, winning the final against Pakistan in Kuantan, (Malaysia) in 2016. Pakistan also have the honours of winning the trophy twice the last being when Rana Mujahid was the PHF secretary in 2014.

The tournament will witness intense competition among some of the top performing teams from across Asia and will be the biggest Asian hockey event prior to the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar, India, from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

This year the continental tournament will feature hosts Oman, reigning champions India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan.

India is the top ranked team amongst the competing teams at 5th position in the latest FIH world rankings. World number 12 Malaysia, world number 13 Pakistan, world number 14 South Korea, world number 16 Japan and world number 32 Oman round up an exciting mix of

teams promising an exciting tournament ahead of the World Cup.

According to the draws, Pakistan will play their opening match against Korea on October 19 with Indians being their next opponents on October 20.

Pakistan and Oman will be pitted against each other on October 22. Malaysia will be Pakistan’s next opponent on October 25. Top four teams will contest the semi-finals that are set to be played on October 27. The final will be held on October 28.