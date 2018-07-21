115 Sindh govt staffers suspended for violating ECP code of conduct

Around 115 employees of the Sindh government belonging to different departments have been placed under suspension for violating the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the July 25 general elections.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (retired) Azam Suleman Khan was informed this on Friday as he chaired a meeting regarding action being initiated by provincial government against its employees and members of local government agencies in Sindh for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The chief secretary was told that action had also been initiated against 22 elected office-bearers of local government agencies as they were found involved in violating the electoral code of conduct.

The provincial government employees were suspended on the basis of the assumption that their conduct was not found neutral as they were involved in certain actions, which could affect fairness, impartiality, and independent nature of the entire electoral process and exercise in Sindh.

Of the suspended employees, 48 belong to the School Education Department, 18 to the Health Department, nine to the Local Government Department, eight to the Agriculture Department, five to the Food Department, three to the Information Department, 14 to the Sindh Board of Revenue, six to the Auqaf Department, and five belong to the Home Department.

The meeting was briefed that due disciplinary action was initiated against the regional director of colleges in Sukkur while four chairmen of district Zakat committees were also removed from their posts for violating the ECP code of conduct.

The chief secretary issued the directives that all the government employees who were suspended should report to the headquarters of their respective departments in Karachi where they should perform duties on Election Day as well.

He also directed the officials concerned that powers of the chairmen of district Zakat committees in the province should remain suspended till the elections. The meeting resolved that other government employees who were found violating the code of conduct would be also be suspended.

Senior member of Board of Revenue Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Administrative Secretaries, M Usman Chachar (Health), Qazi Shahid Parvez (Information), Haroon A Khan (Home), Secretary Colleges Lubna Salahuddin, Secretary Schools Dr Alya Shahid and other officers attended the meeting.

Holiday announced

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on July 25, the day of general elections. According to a notification issued by the chief secretary, a public holiday will be observed at all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils, under the administrative control of Sindh. However, essential services, all hospitals, polling stations, and polling staff will remain open and shall be on duty.