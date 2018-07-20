NAB arrests NTS additional director

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested the accused Tahir Maqbool Khakwani, Additional Director/Member consultants hiring committee of the National Testing Service (NTS).

Some unscrupulous elements in the top management of the NTS have been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and are intentionally playing with the future of the candidates. They are involved in maladministration and financial irregularities and have caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation.

The accused person in connivance with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NTS Haroon Rashid allegedly recruited fake consultants through the regional heads for misappropriating/embezz- ling huge chunks of amounts from the NTS funds and have used these amounts for personal gains/ benefits.

The accused with his accomplices manipulated the payments of false claims of factitious consultancy through bank cheques and proceeds of these cheques were received in cash by

the accused for their personal uses.

During the course of the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused in connivance with his accomplices manipulated the payment of false claims through cheques issued in the name of false consultants.

After the realisation of proceeds of cheques in the account of the false consultants, the part of the amount in question was received back by him in cash through respective regional heads.