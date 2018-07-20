Imran harmful for democracy, says Bilawal

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was out to harm democracy in the country.

“Imran’s conspiracies are not against an individual but he is hatching conspiracies against democracy,” he said in his telephonic address to a public gathering on the Hospital Road in Nowshera Cantonment.

He asked Imran Khan why he was waiting for the umpire and afraid of free, fair and transparent elections.

The PPP leaders including former provincial minister Liaqat Shabab, Shahzeb Khan, Waheed Jan, Muhammad Islam and others were present on the occasion.

Bilawal said the PTI chief had introduced indecency and non-seriousness in politics in the country.

“The PTI would have to face an embarrassing defeat in Nowshera in the next general elections,” he said and added that PPP workers would leave no stone unturned to ensure win for the party candidates in the area.

“Both the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are the products of the dictators,” he said and added that Imran Khan was spreading hatred among the people for his vested interest.

“Imran Khan wants to become prime minister through illegal means but said his dream would never come true.

He said the hidden forces’ support for the ‘Ladla’ could damage the country and the democracy in future as people would stand up to those who hampered the democratic process.