15 FIRs over ECP rules violations

BAHAWALPUR: Police Thursday registered fifteen FIRs in Bahawalnagar district on charges of violating code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to a press release issued by the DC office, ten people were arrested on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

A handout issued by district Information Office Bahawalnagar district said the monitoring cell found 44 violations and 11 candidates were fined Rs 450,000. One case was referred to the regional monitoring office and seven were fixed on July 20th (today) for hearing and 25 candidates were issued warnings.

PTI CANDIDATES BOOKED: Naushera Jadeed police Thursday booked PTI ticket-holders Khadeja Aamer Warran of NA-173 and Malik Jahanzeb Warran of PP-252 on charges of violating the ECP code of conduct. The case was registered on the charges of displaying big banners in Rehmat Colony Mubarakpur area. Both the candidates are siblings.

TWO MURDERED: Two people were murdered on Thursday. Body of Muhammad Farooq alias Malang was found from a cattle pen in Chak 36/DNB in Head Rajkan police area. Cyclist Muhammad Ajmal died when a speeding car hit him near general bus stand Haroonabad.