Candidates fined for ECP code violation

MULTAN: More than 24 election candidates were imposed Rs 500,000 fine on charges of violating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct.

Police booked four supporters of the candidates over torturing the relevant staff forbidding them from violating the ECP rules. According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasir Riaz Malik, some 1,100 complaints of the ECP rules violations were received and relevant candidates were summoned and issued show-cause notices. He said stern action was taken against two government employees on the accusations of misusing public resources in election campaigns of some candidates. Talking to reporters, the DC said 1,817 polling stations were established in the district and 258 of them were declared sensitive.

ECP asked to take notice of violations: Mustaqbil Pakistan Party (MPP) chairman Engineer Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan for taking notice into massive violations of the election code of conduct by PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Multan.