Women voters’ turnout to be monitored in 50 districts

Islamabad National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has trained almost 200 election observers who would monitor women voters turnout in 50 districts around the country especially in the constituencies where women voters’ turnout registered less than 10 per cent in last general or bye-elections or women candidates come forward on general seats.

NCSW has prepared a check list for the specific districts to monitor women polling station are situated at accessible place, enough number of polling booths to be established, provision of basic facilities like washrooms, provision of drinking water, proper facilities for pregnant and women with disabilities, transgenders, old age women, privacy to cast vote and proper security arrangements for women.

National Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz said they would also endeavour to ensure no pressure should be on women to cast vote from their family members, polling agents or security officials deputed on polling stations.

Khawar Mumtaz stated that their observers would conduct one-day pre-election monitoring of the districts they have pointed out and analyse the situation. Another key area under consideration of the commission is there any violence incident in the specific areas and if so, what is its impact on women to cast their vote, she added.

Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), a non-government organisation has offered the commission to train its observers according to NCSW checklist while Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) would also follow the same check list for its team, she told this agency.

The commission head said all the process would be conducted in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as their sole purpose is to ensure maximum participation of women in the up-coming general elections. She further informed that they have finalized their lists of observers and forwarded to ECP but they were directed to apply from provinces, for which they have completed documentation and hopefully they would submit it till Monday.