Fri July 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Elections campaign

DARGAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan on Thursday said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidates would continue the elections campaign despite law and order situation. He was speaking at a press conference at Dargai area in Malakand district.

